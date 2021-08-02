Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 168 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $167.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.