Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 90.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,617 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $195.19 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

