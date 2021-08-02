Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C Raymond Larkin, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $700.00. 826,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $612.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $713.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

