Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

