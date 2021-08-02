Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.47 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $736.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.