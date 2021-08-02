Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 39.6% in July

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Allegion stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

