Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 39.6% in July

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.
Allegion stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
