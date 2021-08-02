AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

AB stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.69. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

