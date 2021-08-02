Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €228.00 ($268.24) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock opened at €210.00 ($247.06) on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €213.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.