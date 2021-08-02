Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €210.00 ($247.06) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €213.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.