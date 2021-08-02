Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.70. 46,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -149.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

