Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of APYRF opened at $36.64 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.