Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$50.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

