Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.77 Million

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $199.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.20 million and the lowest is $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $834.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

