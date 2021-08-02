Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.77 Million

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $199.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.20 million and the lowest is $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $834.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.