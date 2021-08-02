Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

AOSL stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

