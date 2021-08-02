Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,954 shares of company stock valued at $174,361,568. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,708.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

