Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

