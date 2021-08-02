Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,683.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,478.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.