Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

ACH traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.16. 5,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,310. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.