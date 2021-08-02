Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Amcil’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In other Amcil news, insider Michael (Mike) Hirst 172,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st.
About Amcil
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Amcil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.