Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 137.8% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

