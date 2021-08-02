American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

