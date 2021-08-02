American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.930-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.370 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.14.

ACC stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

