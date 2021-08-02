American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

ACC opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 254.9% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in American Campus Communities by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

