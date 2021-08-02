American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

