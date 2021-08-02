American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $2,478,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.