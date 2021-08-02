American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 454,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $719.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. On average, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after acquiring an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

