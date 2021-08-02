Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 10,968 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WRE opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

