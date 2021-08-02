Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 32,975 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $83.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

