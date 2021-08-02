Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Core-Mark worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

CORE stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

