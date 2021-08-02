Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

