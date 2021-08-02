Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of The First of Long Island worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.