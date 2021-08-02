Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 21,104 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.14% of The First of Long Island worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after buying an additional 157,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

