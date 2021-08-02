Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 27,033 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,033 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.14 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

