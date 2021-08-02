Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,789 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

