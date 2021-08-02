Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.