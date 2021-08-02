Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of APH opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,195,280 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

