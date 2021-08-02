Amphenol’s (APH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Amphenol stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,195,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,006,000 after purchasing an additional 955,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

