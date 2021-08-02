Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 98.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,440 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,287,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,273,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $120.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

