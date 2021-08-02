Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.45 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.