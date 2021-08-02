Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 7,326 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $511,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.44 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

