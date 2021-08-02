Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 8,147 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $59,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FirstService by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FirstService by 49.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $185.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.23. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.