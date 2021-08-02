Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

NYSE CBD opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.