Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

TXT stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.