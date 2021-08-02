Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Athene by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

