Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 136,710 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,710 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $230,235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,307,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $9,273,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 158.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 987,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 605,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.