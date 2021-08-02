Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($4.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.66%.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

ALGT stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.63. The company had a trading volume of 133,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,588. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

