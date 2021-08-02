Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. 2,579,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,806. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 746,702 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

