Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,629. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.58 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

