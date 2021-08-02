Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.93). Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($4.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $160.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

