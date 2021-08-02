Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 127,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in InterDigital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

